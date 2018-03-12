Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI ) opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $766.28, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.17). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 3,260 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $103,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Schultz sold 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $67,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $424,162. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/midland-states-bancorp-msbi-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a diversified financial holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary is Midland States Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal business activity has been lending to and accepting deposits from individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities. The Company’s segments include Banking, which provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including loan products; commercial equipment leasing; mortgage loan sales and servicing; letters of credit; various types of deposit products, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts; merchant services, and corporate treasury management services; Commercial Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Origination and Servicing, which provides for the origination and servicing of government sponsored mortgages for multifamily and healthcare facilities, and Other, which includes the operating results of the Company and its wealth management business unit.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Midland States Bancorp (MSBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.