Micron Technology (MU) PT Raised to $0.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Nomura in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of Micron Technology (MU) traded up $4.78 on Monday, reaching $59.37. 137,760,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,960,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $68,650.00, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $61.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 41.87%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $128,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,487.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 60,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $2,583,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,692 shares of company stock worth $7,493,827. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Micron Technology by 26,035.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,756,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,593,000 after buying an additional 4,738,437 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 89.5% during the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 5,021,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $197,511,000 after buying an additional 2,371,900 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $61,747,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 53.3% during the third quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,969,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,135,000 after buying an additional 1,379,561 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,126,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,430,000 after buying an additional 1,352,435 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is engaged in semiconductor systems. The Company’s portfolio of memory technologies, including dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), negative-AND (NAND) Flash and NOR Flash are the basis for solid-state drives, modules, multi-chip packages and other system solutions. Its business segments include Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU), which includes memory products sold into compute, networking, graphics and cloud server markets; Mobile Business Unit (MBU), which includes memory products sold into smartphone, tablet and other mobile-device markets; Storage Business Unit (SBU), which includes memory products sold into enterprise, client, cloud and removable storage markets, and SBU also includes products sold to Intel through its Intel/Micron Flash Technology (IMFT) joint venture, and Embedded Business Unit (EBU), which includes memory products sold into automotive, industrial, connected home and consumer electronics markets.

