Michael Kors (KORS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the lifestyle brand’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Michael Kors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Michael Kors in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Michael Kors in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Michael Kors from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michael Kors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

Shares of Michael Kors (NYSE KORS) traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,772. The firm has a market cap of $9,330.00, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.13. Michael Kors has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Michael Kors will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M William Benedetto sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $255,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Kors sold 246,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $15,115,967.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,090 shares of company stock worth $25,116,782. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Michael Kors during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 34,702 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 146,391 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 104,406 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Michael Kors during the 4th quarter worth $733,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing.

