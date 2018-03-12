MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0492 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE MFV) opened at $6.17 on Monday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

MFS Special Value Trust (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income, but may consider capital appreciation. The Fund normally invests its assets in debt instruments. The Fund invests in corporate bonds, the United States Government securities, foreign government securities, equity securities and derivatives.

