MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 141.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,341 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 36,494 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Yellowstone Partners LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. now owns 359,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 62,073 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) opened at $3.96 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/mfs-intermediate-income-trust-min-shares-bought-by-landscape-capital-management-l-l-c.html.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation. The Fund’s investment portfolio includes Investment Grade Corporates, the Non-United States Government Bonds, the United States Treasury Securities, Emerging Markets Bonds, Asset-Backed Securities, Mortgage-Backed Securities, High Yield Corporates, the United States Government Agencies, Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities and Collateralized Debt Obligations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.