Meredith (MDP) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.05

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDP.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDP. ValuEngine raised Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Meredith in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group raised Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Meredith from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meredith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Meredith ( NYSE MDP ) opened at $57.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,558.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Meredith has a 1-year low of $50.62 and a 1-year high of $72.25.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $417.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.97 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. analysts predict that Meredith will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

In other Meredith news, major shareholder Edwin T. Iv Meredith sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $252,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Berg bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company. The Company is focused primarily on the home and family marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media and National Media. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s Local Media segment includes 16 owned television stations, one managed television station and related digital and mobile media operations.

