Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €111.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($137.04) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. S&P Global set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($148.15) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($141.98) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €125.00 ($154.32) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($141.98) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €102.86 ($126.99).

Shares of Merck KGaA (FRA MRK) opened at €78.74 ($97.21) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a one year low of €76.60 ($94.57) and a one year high of €115.00 ($141.98). The company has a market capitalization of $10,210.00 and a P/E ratio of 13.17.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien provides products in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck tumors, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone disorders, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and thyroid disorders; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and biosimilars for oncology and inflammatory disorders.

