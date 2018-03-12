MEDNAX Inc (MD) Shares Bought by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MD. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 45.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE MD) opened at $57.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. MEDNAX Inc has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $71.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,400.77, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.26.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $910.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $154,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,649.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MD. Stephens set a $62.00 target price on MEDNAX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Group set a $50.00 price target on MEDNAX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national network consisted of over 3,600 affiliated physicians, including over 1,130 physicians providing neonatal clinical care, in 35 states and Puerto Rico, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

