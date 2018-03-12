MediBloc (MED) Trading 34.5% Lower Over Last Week

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, MediBloc has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. MediBloc has a total market cap of $63.55 million and $967,747.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,192.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $693.76 or 0.07634630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,036.70 or 0.11408600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.64 or 0.01965840 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.44 or 0.02866010 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00223898 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00115768 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00886844 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.54 or 0.03131290 BTC.

About MediBloc

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 coins and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 coins. MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediBloc’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc’s official website is medibloc.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Mediterranean Coin (MED) is a uses a hybrid algorithm of Scrypt and SHA-256 – in order to limit the ability of large miners to jump on a network and increase the hashing power disproportionately. 200 million currency units are set to be mined. “

Buying and Selling MediBloc

MediBloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail and Gate.io. It is not presently possible to buy MediBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

