McKesson (MCK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

MCK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut McKesson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on McKesson from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McKesson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.74.

McKesson (NYSE MCK) opened at $155.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32,145.60, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. McKesson has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $178.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

In related news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $211,073.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Hammergren sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $10,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation is a healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology company. The Company provides medicines, medical products and healthcare services by partnering with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare.

