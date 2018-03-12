MCBC (MCFT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MCBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of MCBC in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of MCBC in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MCBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MCBC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.06.

Shares of MCBC (MCFT) opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $493.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.62. MCBC has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $28.62.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. MCBC had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 149.34%. MCBC’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that MCBC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MCBC by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after acquiring an additional 843,953 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MCBC by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,864,000 after acquiring an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MCBC by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,818,000 after acquiring an additional 123,082 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MCBC by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 938,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,864,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of MCBC by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 753,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 119,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

MCBC Holdings, Inc (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company is a designer and manufacturer of inboard tournament ski boats and V-drive runabouts under the MasterCraft brand. The Company operates through two segments: MasterCraft and Hydra-Sports. The MasterCraft product brand consists of recreational performance boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

