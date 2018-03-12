Maxim Group Downgrades THL Credit (TCRD) to Hold

Maxim Group cut shares of THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TCRD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 price target on THL Credit and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded THL Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. National Securities downgraded THL Credit from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded THL Credit from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

THL Credit (NASDAQ TCRD) opened at $8.30 on Thursday. THL Credit has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). THL Credit had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that THL Credit will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -449.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 147,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 623,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

