Masters Capital Management LLC Sells 150,000 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Masters Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $234,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $237,000.

In other Lumentum news, Director Harold L. Covert sold 7,564 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $427,971.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 9,308 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $528,880.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,460.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,935. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.19.

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ LITE) opened at $68.97 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $4,304.04, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.67. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a provider of optical and photonic products for a range of end market applications, including data communications (Datacom) and telecommunications (Telecom) networking and commercial lasers (commercial lasers) for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. The Company operates in two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers).

