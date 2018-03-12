Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Position Trimmed by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $32,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,706,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,069,000 after buying an additional 1,747,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,500,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,658,000 after buying an additional 1,212,799 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,328,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,221,000 after purchasing an additional 836,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,821,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,232,000 after purchasing an additional 760,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.36.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, insider Daniel S. Glaser sold 41,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $3,398,347.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,827,488.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel S. Glaser sold 618,557 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $51,216,519.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,131,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 769,412 shares of company stock valued at $63,611,788. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) opened at $85.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43,589.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.79 and a 1 year high of $86.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/marsh-mclennan-companies-inc-mmc-position-trimmed-by-teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky.html.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various risk advisors and specialty consultants, including Marsh, the insurance broker; Guy Carpenter, the risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, the provider of human resource and investment related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, the management and economic consultancy.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.