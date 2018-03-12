Marcus C. Rowland Sells 7,938 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW) Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $228,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.27. 31,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,804. The stock has a market cap of $335.36 and a P/E ratio of 4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $33.21.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SilverBow Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,762,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. With almost 30 years of history operating in South Texas, the Company possesses a significant understanding of regional reservoirs which they leverage to assemble drilling inventory.

