Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 33.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE UAA) opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,539.02, a PE ratio of 94.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of -0.23. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $23.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Vetr upgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.74 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Under Armour from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kerry D. Chandler sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $42,545.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

