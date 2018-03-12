Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (HAWK)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HAWK) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Blackhawk Network accounts for approximately 6.9% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Blackhawk Network were worth $20,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Blackhawk Network by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,751,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,733,000 after buying an additional 40,322 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackhawk Network by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,212,000 after buying an additional 43,885 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackhawk Network by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,386,000 after buying an additional 168,910 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackhawk Network by 3.4% during the third quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 771,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,777,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Blackhawk Network by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 701,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,017,000 after buying an additional 296,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackhawk Network alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAWK shares. BidaskClub lowered Blackhawk Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackhawk Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum lowered Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Blackhawk Network from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc ( NASDAQ:HAWK ) opened at $44.75 on Monday. Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ:HAWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $423.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.70 million. Blackhawk Network had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. analysts predict that Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/maple-rock-capital-partners-inc-boosts-holdings-in-blackhawk-network-holdings-inc-hawk.html.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The U.S. Retail segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products to consumers at its retail distribution partners and online and the sale of telecom handsets to retail distribution partners for resale to consumers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HAWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackhawk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackhawk Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.