MANA Advisors LLC Invests $372,000 in Fossil Group Inc (FOSL)

MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,891 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,365 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,441 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,412 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 255,448 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $3,461,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 485,420 shares of company stock valued at $6,573,499. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Inc ( FOSL ) opened at $12.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.70 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Fossil Group Inc has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The accessories brand company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $920.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Fossil Group Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOSL. ValuEngine downgraded Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Fossil Group from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Fossil Group from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc is a design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in consumer fashion accessories. The Company’s segments include Americas, Europe and Asia. Each segment includes sales to wholesale and distributor customers, and sales through the Company-owned retail stores and e-commerce activities based on the location of the selling entity.

