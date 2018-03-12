MANA Advisors LLC Invests $343,000 in PG&E Co. (PCG)

MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,476,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,304,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843,568 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $145,698,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,524,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $108,294,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 4,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $198,245.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Simon sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $134,637.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,875 shares of company stock worth $372,129. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E Co. ( NYSE PCG ) opened at $42.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21,644.15, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCG shares. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PG&E from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

PG&E Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s primary operating subsidiary is Pacific Gas and Electric Company (the Utility), which operates in northern and central California. The Utility is engaged in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers. The Utility generates electricity and provides electricity transmission and distribution services throughout its service territory in northern and central California to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers.

