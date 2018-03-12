MANA Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Unum Group (UNM)

MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) opened at $51.19 on Monday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $43.55 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11,326.36, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

In other Unum Group news, SVP Daniel Jason Waxenberg sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $75,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Jerome sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $397,325.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,288 shares of company stock worth $1,518,765. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 price objective on Unum Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Langen Mcalenn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its segments include Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.

