Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Earns News Impact Score of -0.09

News stories about Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of -0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.7184342627938 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ MDGL) opened at $138.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,970.00, a P/E ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 1.32. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $154.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.20.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular-metabolic diseases and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The Company’s lead product, MGL-3196, is a Phase II-ready once-daily, oral, liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-b (THR-b) agonist for the treatment of NASH, and heterozygous and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (FH).

