Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,635 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 107.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.39.

Shares of Illumina, Inc. ( ILMN ) opened at $250.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36,767.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $250.67.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.04 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.56%. Illumina’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 145 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total transaction of $32,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 20,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $4,309,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,532,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,887 shares of company stock valued at $16,510,025. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) is a provider of sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company operates through two segments: Core Illumina and the consolidated variable interest entities (VIEs), which include the activities of GRAIL, Inc (GRAIL) and Helix Holdings I, LLC (Helix). Core Illumina consists of its core operations.

