Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 2,635 Shares of Southern Co (SO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price target on shares of Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.41.

Shares of Southern Co ( SO ) opened at $43.76 on Monday. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $44,117.04, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Southern’s payout ratio is 272.94%.

About Southern

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

