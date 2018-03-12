LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Holdings Reduced by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100,670 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $26,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) opened at $112.28 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $78.01 and a 1 year high of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $44,300.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 55.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.24.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

