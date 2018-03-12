LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Holdings Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 679,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,527 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $74,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 60,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) opened at $112.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44,300.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $78.01 and a one year high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 55.09% and a net margin of 14.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price objective on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.24.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

