Lykke Market Capitalization Tops $25.60 Million (LKK)

Lykke (CURRENCY:LKK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Lykke has a total market capitalization of $25.60 million and $11,206.00 worth of Lykke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lykke has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lykke coin can currently be bought for about $0.0921 or 0.00001035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008880 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.00951320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003216 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00014435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011273 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00087565 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00172385 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Lykke Profile

Lykke’s launch date was March 17th, 2016. Lykke’s total supply is 1,285,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,893,584 coins. The official website for Lykke is lykke.com . Lykke’s official Twitter account is @LykkeCity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lykke is /r/lykke and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lykke is a semi-decentralized trading platform with zero fees for all assets and financial instruments. The platform is based on blockchain technology. The LKK token is a Colored Coin representing shares in the Lykke exchange. “

Buying and Selling Lykke

Lykke can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Lykke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lykke must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lykke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

