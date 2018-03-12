Luminus Management LLC Grows Stake in Exelon Co. (EXC)

Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,855 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,208 shares during the period. Exelon comprises 0.7% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $34,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) opened at $37.50 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $36,190.00, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.25.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Exelon had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.91.

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Generation), is engaged in the energy generation business. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), is engaged in the energy delivery businesses.

