Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,799,893 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the February 15th total of 13,131,412 shares. Currently, 25.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,432,152 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.
In other Lumentum news, General Counsel Judy G. Hamel sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $34,585.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,312.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,935 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 1,164.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Lumentum by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) opened at $68.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lumentum has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,300.00 and a P/E ratio of 25.17.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.67. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings Inc is a provider of optical and photonic products for a range of end market applications, including data communications (Datacom) and telecommunications (Telecom) networking and commercial lasers (commercial lasers) for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. The Company operates in two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers).
Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.