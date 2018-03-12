Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,799,893 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the February 15th total of 13,131,412 shares. Currently, 25.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,432,152 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

In other Lumentum news, General Counsel Judy G. Hamel sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $34,585.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,312.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,935 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 1,164.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Lumentum by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lumentum to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.19.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) opened at $68.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lumentum has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,300.00 and a P/E ratio of 25.17.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.67. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/lumentum-holdings-inc-lite-sees-large-decline-in-short-interest.html.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a provider of optical and photonic products for a range of end market applications, including data communications (Datacom) and telecommunications (Telecom) networking and commercial lasers (commercial lasers) for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. The Company operates in two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.