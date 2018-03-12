LTC Properties Inc (LTC) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LTC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $139,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $232,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 130.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $117,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,337.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $70,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,727 shares of company stock worth $436,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Inc ( NYSE:LTC ) opened at $39.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.25. LTC Properties Inc has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,560.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on LTC Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties Inc is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in senior housing and healthcare properties through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions, including mezzanine lending. It invests in various properties, including Skilled nursing facilities (SNF), Assisted living facilities (ALF), Independent living facilities (ILF), Memory care facilities (MC) and Range of care facilities (ROC).

