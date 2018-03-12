Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lessened its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 286,364 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 40.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,144,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $845,590,000 after acquiring an additional 187,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,540,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,780,000 after acquiring an additional 208,072 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 6,621,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $513,373,000 after buying an additional 1,168,950 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,044,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $561,798,000 after buying an additional 920,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE LOW) opened at $87.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72,420.00, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.76 and a 1-year high of $108.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 65.17%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe's Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/lowes-companies-inc-low-shares-sold-by-caxton-associates-lp.html.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.