Equities researchers at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Livexlive Media (OTCMKTS:LIVX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Livexlive Media (LIVX) opened at $3.90 on Monday. Livexlive Media has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $196.91, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of -1.41.

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

In other Livexlive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $32,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Livexlive Media (LIVX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/livexlive-media-livx-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-jmp-securities.html.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, formerly Loton, Corp., is global music streaming network company. The Company is focused on live music and music-related video content. It operates an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals around the world, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival and Hangout Music Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews.

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.