Linde (LIN) Given a €208.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €208.00 ($256.79) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LIN. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group set a €230.00 ($283.95) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €171.00 ($211.11) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($296.30) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €244.00 ($301.23) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €199.75 ($246.60).

Shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) opened at €179.25 ($221.30) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,290.00 and a P/E ratio of 23.71. Linde has a 12 month low of €150.00 ($185.19) and a 12 month high of €199.40 ($246.17).

Linde Company Profile

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. The company's Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

