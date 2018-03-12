LIFE Achieves Market Cap of $7.64 Million (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 52.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One LIFE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, Tidex, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last week, LIFE has traded 43.3% higher against the dollar. LIFE has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and $556,581.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008897 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.15 or 0.00946974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003232 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011109 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00043264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00087887 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00178433 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE was first traded on July 9th, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,165,182,588 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ . LIFE’s official website is token.lifelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LIFE is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. Its primary goal is to be used for charitable causes. “

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, CoinExchange, Tidex and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

