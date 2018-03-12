Liberum Capital Raises Communisis (CMS) Price Target to GBX 88

Communisis (LON:CMS) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 85 ($1.17) to GBX 88 ($1.22) in a report published on Thursday morning. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Communisis (CMS) opened at GBX 65.60 ($0.91) on Thursday. Communisis has a twelve month low of GBX 46.25 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 73 ($1.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $137.56 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,093.33.

Communisis (LON:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported GBX 6.40 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 6.40 ($0.09). Communisis had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of £375.87 million during the quarter.

Communisis Company Profile

Communisis PLC is a United Kingdom-based integrated marketing services company. The Company helps in communication between brands and their customers. It creates content and delivers across multiple customer touch-points in digital, broadcast and print channels. It operates in three segments: Design, Produce and Deploy.

