Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) Receives News Impact Score of 0.25

News headlines about Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) have been trending positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the closed-end fund an impact score of 46.2457207716106 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) opened at $6.43 on Monday. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $6.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund seeks total investment return comprising long-term capital appreciation and current income through investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. It allocates its portfolio assets on an approximately equal basis among several independent investment management organizations having various investment styles recommended and monitored by its investment advisor.

