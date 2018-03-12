Legendary Investments plc (LON:LEG) shares were up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 7,564,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,050,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Separately, Beaufort Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) target price on shares of Legendary Investments in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Legendary Investments (LEG) Trading Up 0%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/legendary-investments-leg-trading-up-0.html.

About Legendary Investments

Legendary Investments PLC is an investment company. The Company focuses on making investments in and assisting companies that exhibit the potential to generate returns of many multiples through capital appreciation. The Company invests in sectors, including technology, energy and natural resources. In certain cases, investments may be made in the anticipation of receiving dividends.

Receive News & Ratings for Legendary Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legendary Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.