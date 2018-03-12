JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($130.86) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEG. Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($130.86) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial set a €98.00 ($120.99) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €99.00 ($122.22) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC set a €120.00 ($148.15) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($114.81) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €100.22 ($123.73).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) opened at €87.80 ($108.40) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5,590.00 and a PE ratio of 7.67. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €74.34 ($91.78) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($121.60).

WARNING: “LEG Immobilien (LEG) Given a €106.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/leg-immobilien-leg-given-a-106-00-price-target-by-jpmorgan-chase-co-analysts.html.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents apartments; and offers various services to tenants. It also invests in the field of commercial real estate; sells various properties, including flats and houses; and provides caretaker services.

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.