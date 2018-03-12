Leerink Swann Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) – Leerink Swann increased their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Regulus Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday. Leerink Swann analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99,868.07% and a negative return on equity of 201.06%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RGLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1.00 price objective on Regulus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.20.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) opened at $0.95 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $98.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 19,934 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 44.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 203,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 189.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 240,890 shares in the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/leerink-swann-analysts-boost-earnings-estimates-for-regulus-therapeutics-inc-rgls.html.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases. The Company uses its microRNA product platform to develop chemically modified, single-stranded oligonucleotides that the Company calls anti-miRs to modulate microRNAs and return diseased cells to their healthy state.

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.