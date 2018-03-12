Leerink Swann Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) – Leerink Swann increased their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Regulus Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday. Leerink Swann analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99,868.07% and a negative return on equity of 201.06%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million.
Shares of Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) opened at $0.95 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $98.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.72.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 19,934 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 44.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 203,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 189.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 240,890 shares in the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases. The Company uses its microRNA product platform to develop chemically modified, single-stranded oligonucleotides that the Company calls anti-miRs to modulate microRNAs and return diseased cells to their healthy state.
