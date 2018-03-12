LeafCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million (LEAF)

LeafCoin (CURRENCY:LEAF) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One LeafCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LeafCoin has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. LeafCoin has a market cap of $2.07 million and $244.00 worth of LeafCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008464 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.79 or 0.00936306 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003150 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014162 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010246 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00086256 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00168179 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About LeafCoin

LeafCoin’s total supply is 21,080,296,750 coins. The official website for LeafCoin is leafco.in . LeafCoin’s official Twitter account is @leafcoin . The Reddit community for LeafCoin is /r/LeafCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LeafCoin

LeafCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy LeafCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LeafCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LeafCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

