Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 37,500 Mongodb Inc (MDB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. 26.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDB. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mongodb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of Mongodb Inc ( NASDAQ MDB ) opened at $37.79 on Monday. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $41.21.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a modern, general purpose database platform. Its platform is designed to run applications at scale across a broad range of use cases in the cloud, on-premise or in a hybrid environment. Its primary subscription package is MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, which includes its proprietary database server, security, enterprise management capabilities, its graphical user interface, analytics integrations and technical support.

