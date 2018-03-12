Laurel Grove Capital LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Laurel Grove Capital LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.5% of Laurel Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Laurel Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $528,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $544,418,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 265.3% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 114.7% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 71,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 38,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,870,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,637,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 145,510 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $14,072,272.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $2,946,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,532,908.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 443,747 shares of company stock worth $47,226,935. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Jefferies Group set a $145.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.08 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.96.

Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) opened at $119.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $189,429.30, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $63.12 and a 1 year high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.32%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

