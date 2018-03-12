Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) Stake Boosted by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,902 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ LSCC) opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Lattice Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $95.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. BidaskClub lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/lattice-semiconductor-corp-lscc-stake-boosted-by-jefferies-group-llc.html.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a United States-based company, which develops semiconductor technologies that it monetizes through products, solutions and licenses. The Company operates through two segments: the core Lattice (Core) business, which includes intellectual property (IP) and semiconductor devices, and Qterics, a discrete software-as-a-service business unit in the Lattice legal entity structure.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.