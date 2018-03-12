Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $372,000 in Straight Path Communications Inc (STRP) Stock

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Straight Path Communications Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:STRP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STRP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Straight Path Communications by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,658,000 after buying an additional 92,716 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Straight Path Communications by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 306,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,692,000 after buying an additional 44,657 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. lifted its position in shares of Straight Path Communications by 319.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 183,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after buying an additional 139,755 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Straight Path Communications by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Straight Path Communications by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 68,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director K Chris Todd sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total transaction of $1,399,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Rand sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $909,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,037 shares of company stock worth $28,865,911 in the last three months.

Straight Path Communications Company Profile

Straight Path Communications Inc is a communications asset company. The Company owns Straight Path Spectrum, Inc (Straight Path Spectrum), Straight Path Ventures, LLC (Straight Path Ventures), and Straight Path IP Group, Inc (Straight Path IP Group). The Company’s segments include Straight Path Spectrum, Straight Path Ventures and Straight Path IP Group.

