Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.90.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $366.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.43. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 10.41%. equities analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.3675 dividend. This is an increase from Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 277.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 1,255,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 229,199 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,847,000. Florence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Florence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,755,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/landmark-infrastructure-partners-lmrk-lowered-to-sell-at-bidaskclub.html.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership formed to acquire, own and manage a portfolio of real property interests that it leases to companies in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. The Company operates through three segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.