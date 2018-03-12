Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.90.
Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $366.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.43. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $18.75.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.3675 dividend. This is an increase from Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 277.36%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 1,255,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 229,199 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,847,000. Florence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Florence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,755,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Landmark Infrastructure Partners
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership formed to acquire, own and manage a portfolio of real property interests that it leases to companies in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. The Company operates through three segments.
