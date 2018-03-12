Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Insider Timothy Archer Sells 6,465 Shares

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) insider Timothy Archer sold 6,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.28, for a total transaction of $1,385,320.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) traded up $3.70 on Monday, hitting $228.65. 4,928,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $118.37 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37,260.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.66. Lam Research had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 91.6% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $185,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Insider Timothy Archer Sells 6,465 Shares” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/lam-research-co-lrcx-insider-timothy-archer-sells-6465-shares.html.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.