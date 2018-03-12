Laird PLC (LRD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Laird PLC (LON:LRD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 165 ($2.28).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LRD shares. Barclays increased their target price on Laird from GBX 143 ($1.98) to GBX 145 ($2.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Laird to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 160 ($2.21) to GBX 135 ($1.87) in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laird in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan sold 10,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.76), for a total transaction of £21,730 ($30,022.11).

Shares of Laird ( LON:LRD ) opened at GBX 200.80 ($2.77) on Monday. Laird has a 1 year low of GBX 111.73 ($1.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 203.90 ($2.82). The stock has a market cap of $979.78 and a P/E ratio of 1,825.45.

Laird (LON:LRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported GBX 11.10 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 10.10 ($0.14) by GBX 1 ($0.01). The company had revenue of £936.60 million during the quarter. Laird had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

About Laird

Laird PLC is engaged in providing engineering solutions that protect electronics from electromagnetic interference and heat, and enable connectivity in mission-critical wireless applications. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Wireless Systems. The Performance Materials segment designs a range of electro-magnetic interference shielding materials, thermal management solutions, and signal integrity products to a range of electronic devices and prototypes.

