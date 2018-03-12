Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $195.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $192.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) opened at $175.75 on Thursday. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52 week low of $134.19 and a 52 week high of $181.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $17,910.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.07. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam H. Schechter sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.29, for a total transaction of $213,813.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,309.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $1,405,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,212.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,264,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $839,665,000 after acquiring an additional 644,355 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,996,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 57.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,298,000 after acquiring an additional 492,866 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.2% in the third quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 526,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,486,000 after acquiring an additional 256,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 293,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,768,000 after acquiring an additional 210,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

