L Brands Inc (LB) Holdings Lifted by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 84,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of L Brands Inc (LB) opened at $42.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11,928.53, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.10. L Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 96.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

L Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $226.90 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LB has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley set a $58.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Northcoast Research raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/l-brands-inc-lb-holdings-lifted-by-qs-investors-llc.html.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. Its segments include Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, which are mall-based; through Websites, and through international franchise, license and wholesale partners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.