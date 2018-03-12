Kroger (KR) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KR. BMO Capital Markets set a $31.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kroger from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Kroger from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21,223.19, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.02. Kroger has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $31.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.81 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other Kroger news, insider Christopher T. Hjelm sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $446,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $92,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,999.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,062 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Kroger by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 82,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 360,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co (Kroger) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the United States. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated approximately 4,000 owned or leased supermarkets, convenience stores, fine jewelry stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries or affiliates.

