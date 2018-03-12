Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Stake Increased by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.78.

Shares of Kraft Heinz Co ( NASDAQ:KHC ) opened at $67.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $81,940.00 and a PE ratio of 20.62. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.88.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.69%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

